Speeding car runs over family asleep on footpath in Ahmedabad

The accident took place around 12:30 am and the driver left his car and fled

A woman was killed while her husband and two children were injured after a speeding car ran over them when they were sleeping on a footpath in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. After the incident, which took place around 12:30 am, the car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, a traffic police official said.

What happened?

The affected were daily wagers

The car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle ran over the family of daily wagers sleeping on a footpath between Shivranjani and Nehru Nagar localities in Ahmedabad, and also hit a two-wheeler parked there, the traffic police official said. The woman who died in the accident has been identified as 38-year-old Santuben Babubhai.

CCTV footage reveals a rash car race

The husband, Babubhai, and two children were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, traffic police sub-inspector BB Vaghela said. CCTV footage of the accident has also come to light. It showed the car owner driving at a flash speed. It seems from the video that a race was happening between the two cars late at night.

Further details

Over nine e-memos have been registered against the car owner

The car owner has been identified as Shelaish Shah. There are over nine e-memos that have been registered against the owner of this car. Apparently, he has not paid a fine for any of these. One of the nine e-memos is for reckless driving in BRTS tracks. The incident raises several questions about where the police was since the city is under night curfew.