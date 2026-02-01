Sreedharan begins work on high-speed rail project, despite budget snub

What's at stake?

If this project takes off, Kerala could see trains running at up to 200km/h, making travel much faster than the current rapid transit system.

Leaders from both Congress and BJP are backing it, hoping it saves state funds by letting the Center handle construction.

But there's pushback too—the Left Front says things are moving too quickly without enough state consultation.

For young people in Kerala, this could mean better connectivity (and maybe shorter commutes), but also more debates about how big projects should be planned and who gets to decide.