Sreedharan begins work on high-speed rail project, despite budget snub
Even though his high-speed rail plan didn't make it into the Union Budget 2026, E Sreedharan isn't slowing down.
He has said he will go ahead with survey work for a Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur line and said a dedicated office in Ponnani would begin functioning on Monday to keep things moving.
He has held discussions with the Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said DMRC would be entrusted with preparing the detailed project report, and hired staff—wasting no time waiting for official green lights.
What's at stake?
If this project takes off, Kerala could see trains running at up to 200km/h, making travel much faster than the current rapid transit system.
Leaders from both Congress and BJP are backing it, hoping it saves state funds by letting the Center handle construction.
But there's pushback too—the Left Front says things are moving too quickly without enough state consultation.
For young people in Kerala, this could mean better connectivity (and maybe shorter commutes), but also more debates about how big projects should be planned and who gets to decide.