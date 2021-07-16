Home / News / India News / PM asks states to take steps to prevent third wave
India

PM asks states to take steps to prevent third wave

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 04:02 pm
PM asks states to take steps to prevent third wave
PM Modi asked states to move forward with the strategy of test, track, treat, and 'tika'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged states where COVID-19 cases are rising to take proactive measures to prevent a third wave and stressed moving forward with the strategy of test, track, treat, and tika (vaccine). Modi said apprehensions about a third wave of the coronavirus are being expressed with the number of cases in some states being a matter of concern.

In this article
COVID-19 spread

The cases are rapidly rising in Maharashtra and Kerala

During an interaction with CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala, PM Modi said that 80% of the new COVID-19 cases last week were from these states. The rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of grave concern. It is important that the states should take proactive measures to prevent a third wave, he said.

COVID-19 treatment

Funds are being designated for new ICU beds, other needs

PM Modi said that special attention needs to be paid to micro-containment zones. Emphasizing the need to prevent crowds from gathering at public places, Modi said there is a need to be aware, alert, and strict in this regard. He said funds are being made available to states for making new intensive care unit beds available, increasing testing capacity, and for all other needs.

Further details

PM had previously expressed concern over crowded hill stations

Recently, the central government released an emergency COVID-19 response package of more than Rs. 23,000 crore, Modi pointed out. The PM on Tuesday had interacted with CMs of eight North-Eastern states, another region of concern, through video conferencing, and had said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic. Modi had expressed concern about crowds thronging hill stations.

Trending Topics