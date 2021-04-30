Mumbai temporarily shutting vaccinations; Delhi, Punjab also out of stock

No coronavirus vaccines will be administered for the next three days in India's financial capital Mumbai as the city's administration has run out of doses.

Similar concerns over vaccine shortage have also been raised by states/union territories such as Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

The worrisome development has come even as India has announced inoculation for all adults from May 1.

Details

'Vaccination closed until Sunday,' the BMC said

Mumbai's civic body said it has stopped vaccinations until Sunday.

"Vaccination in Mumbai will be completely closed for three days from Friday, April 30, 2021 to Sunday, May 2, 2021 due to depletion of available vaccines," the BMC said in a statement.

BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani informed vaccinations will be restarted soon after the live-saving doses reach the city.

Quote

Centre not providing doses, says Maharashtra Minister

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan alleged the central government failed to plan the vaccination program properly. "The vaccine doses need to be supplied on time...Considering the threat of a third wave of the pandemic, such delay in vaccine supply is not good."

Delhi

Delhi says no doses available, purchasing fresh stocks

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the national capital is out of vaccine stocks.

"We do not have vaccines as of now," Jain said, adding, "We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines."

City government officials reportedly said they will procure 67 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine, and the first delivery will reach by May 3.

Punjab, Rajasthan

Can start next vaccination phase from May 15: Rajasthan

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu said the state needs 10 lakh additional vaccine doses to begin inoculating those aged above 18 from May 1. "We have less hope for the vaccine to reach Punjab that leads to delay for drive of above 18."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that vaccinations for 18-44 age group is expected to start only from May 15.

Gujarat

Gujarat expecting 2.5cr doses, but can't start from May 1

Inoculation for all adults is also unlikely to begin anytime soon in Gujarat owing to a lack of stocks. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the process should hopefully start by May 15.

He said the state has ordered as many as 2.5 crore doses, and a part of that consignment is expected within the first two weeks of May.

Twitter Post

MP CM also flags vaccine shortage

Centre

However, Centre says there is no vaccine shortage

Despite the warnings, the Centre has assured that there is no shortage of vaccines.

The Union Health Ministry yesterday said more than one crore doses are still available with states and 20 lakh more doses would be sent in the next three days.

Across India, over 15 crore vaccine doses have been administered thus far, however, nearly 1% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Situation in India

India needs more vaccines as pandemic rages on

India is in dire need of more vaccines as it has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the pandemic, which experts blame on mutated strains of the virus, mass gatherings, and a slow vaccination drive.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3.86 lakh fresh infections - the highest-ever one-day surge.

3,498 more fatalities took the death toll past 2.08 lakh.