Stolen bag on train? Here's how to report it

What you need to know

You'll need to fill out details like your name, train number, coach info, and a quick description of what was stolen.

You can also report at station RPF posts, use the RailMadad app, or call 139 for help.

Just a heads-up: under railway regulations, you're responsible for unbooked bags. Courts have said railways aren't liable for theft unless there's clear negligence—though if there's proof of railway lapses, compensation is possible (like one case where a passenger got ₹1.08 lakh).