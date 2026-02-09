Stolen bag on train? Here's how to report it
Even with RPF guards and CCTV cameras around, luggage thefts still happen on Indian trains.
If your bag goes missing, let the train staff or the RPF/GRP escort know right away—they'll hand you an FIR form (available in multiple languages) so you can officially report what's lost without having to interrupt your journey.
What you need to know
You'll need to fill out details like your name, train number, coach info, and a quick description of what was stolen.
You can also report at station RPF posts, use the RailMadad app, or call 139 for help.
Just a heads-up: under railway regulations, you're responsible for unbooked bags. Courts have said railways aren't liable for theft unless there's clear negligence—though if there's proof of railway lapses, compensation is possible (like one case where a passenger got ₹1.08 lakh).