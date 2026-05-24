Stray dog attacks 14 people in Punnakkulangara, Kannur Sunday afternoon
India
A stray dog went on a biting spree in Punnakkulangara, Kannur on Sunday afternoon, leaving 14 people injured.
The attacks happened around 1pm as the dog chased and bit people in their courtyards and even people stepping out of vehicles.
The injured included people aged 29 to 78, and many sustained bite injuries to their hands and legs.
Stray found dead in Punnakkulangara
All those hurt were taken to Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, including locals like K Rohini, 60, and Jishnu Vellikkil, 29.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about stray dog safety in the area.
By late afternoon, the stray was found dead in Punnakkulangara, bringing some relief after a tense day.