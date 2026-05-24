Stray dog attacks 14 people in Punnakkulangara, Kannur Sunday afternoon India May 24, 2026

A stray dog went on a biting spree in Punnakkulangara, Kannur on Sunday afternoon, leaving 14 people injured.

The attacks happened around 1pm as the dog chased and bit people in their courtyards and even people stepping out of vehicles.

The injured included people aged 29 to 78, and many sustained bite injuries to their hands and legs.