Stray dog issue: Delhi introduces new guidelines for pet owners

What do the changes mean?

These changes are a big deal for both animal lovers and public safety.

All pet dogs over three months must now be registered, but if you adopt an Indian breed, you skip the fees and get free sterilization plus initial vaccines.

Resident Welfare Associations that set up feeding spots for strays will be rewarded, and any disputes will go to local committees instead of turning ugly.

Aggressive or sick dogs will be safely quarantined at recognized shelters, so the city hopes this approach keeps things safer and more humane for everyone—humans and animals alike—in a city with up to 1 million street dogs.