Stray dog on runway raises questions about Pune airport's safety

Seeing animals on runways isn't just weird—it's dangerous. Passenger Devesh Lohandkar said he was stunned and pointed out that stray animals can seriously mess with planes during takeoff or landing. It's not the first time either; the source article does not report any June 2025 incident, and no prior dog-on-runway incident date is given.

Action is being promised

Airport officials say they're taking things seriously and are working with local authorities to tighten security.

An anonymous AAI official said the incident was being taken seriously and that the AAI was coordinating with the Pune Municipal Corporation and security agencies to prevent a recurrence.

For anyone who flies—or just likes watching planes—it's good to know action is being promised.