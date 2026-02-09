Stray dog on runway raises questions about Pune airport's safety
On Saturday evening, a stray dog wandered right onto the active runway at Pune Airport while passengers were waiting to take off.
The airport—run by the Indian Air Force—faced some tough questions, especially since this happened soon after a recent plane crash nearby.
People are now wondering how secure the airport really is.
Dangerous for planes
Seeing animals on runways isn't just weird—it's dangerous.
Passenger Devesh Lohandkar said he was stunned and pointed out that stray animals can seriously mess with planes during takeoff or landing.
It's not the first time either; the source article does not report any June 2025 incident, and no prior dog-on-runway incident date is given.
Action is being promised
Airport officials say they're taking things seriously and are working with local authorities to tighten security.
An anonymous AAI official said the incident was being taken seriously and that the AAI was coordinating with the Pune Municipal Corporation and security agencies to prevent a recurrence.
For anyone who flies—or just likes watching planes—it's good to know action is being promised.