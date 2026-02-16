Student dies at coaching center, parents protest, allege murder
A sixth-grader named Sayyed Toushik reportedly died under suspicious circumstances at a private coaching center in Singarayakonda on February 14, leading to major protests in Ongole.
His parents, along with local leaders and student groups, gathered at the Collectorate demanding action against the coaching center.
The protest blocked traffic for hours, and police officials did not arrive at the spot for an hour.
Case reassigned to new officer
Tensions rose when a woman constable allegedly tried to remove Toushik's mother from the protest.
Officials calmed things down by promising action after the post-mortem report.
The case has now been reassigned to a new officer, and the Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) and its president S. Narahari are demanding arrests and an impartial judicial inquiry or a special committee into what happened at the coaching center.