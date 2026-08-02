Students return to Jantar Mantar to debunk Instagram clash videos
A week after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s 36-day protest wrapped up, students are back at Jantar Mantar, not to protest, but to set the record straight.
Viral Instagram clips claiming fresh clashes with police have popped up, some even racking up millions of views.
But these videos are misleading; the protest actually has concluded.
Bhim Kumar investigates, vendors report losses
Student reps like Bhim Kumar from Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) are investigating by talking to local vendors and checking CCTV footage.
Both police and shopkeepers confirm things have been calm since the protest finished.
The false videos are hurting local businesses, vendors say fewer people are visiting, which means slower sales.
Students plan to file complaints against those spreading misinformation and keep working on their educational reform outreach.