Study: India-Pakistan rivers show contrasting trends between 1980 and 2021
India
A new IIT Gandhinagar study found that between 1980 and 2021, the Indus Basin had more water flowing through it (up by about 8%), while the Ganga Basin is drying up fast (down by 17%).
This shift is pretty dramatic.
Reasons behind the changes
Indus streamflow rose because of extra rain from western weather systems and changing monsoons—though not all its branches are gaining.
The Ganga's drop comes from less rainfall, hotter temperatures, and heavy use of groundwater for farming.
Need for united approach to tackle river water management
These changes challenge old water-sharing agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty.
With rivers drying up, the study says we need smarter, united ways to manage both river water and groundwater before things get worse.