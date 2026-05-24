Study: India summer heat waves could rise 300-400% this century India May 24, 2026

Scientific projections suggest that India could see summer heat waves jump by 300% to 400% before the century ends.

Average temperatures have already climbed by 0.7 degrees Celsius over the last century, and warmer nights are expected to rise even faster than hot days, making heat-related illnesses such as cramps and heatstroke more common.