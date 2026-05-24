Study: India summer heat waves could rise 300-400% this century
India
Scientific projections suggest that India could see summer heat waves jump by 300% to 400% before the century ends.
Average temperatures have already climbed by 0.7 degrees Celsius over the last century, and warmer nights are expected to rise even faster than hot days, making heat-related illnesses such as cramps and heatstroke more common.
Lancet: heat costs India nearly $194B
The research, published in The Lancet, suggests these extreme heat waves are tied to climate change.
more extreme heat," which is tough for millions who work outdoors.
Lost labor hours due to heat exposure have surged by 124% since the 1990s, costing India nearly $194 billion a year, most losses coming from agriculture.