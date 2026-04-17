Supreme Court rules extramarital affair alone not abetment to suicide
The Supreme Court just made it clear: having an extramarital affair alone doesn't count as abetment to suicide under Indian law.
Justices K V Viswanathan and Atul Chandurkar explained that for someone to be held responsible, there has to be a direct or indirect act, with intent, amounting to a positive act of instigation.
Supreme Court clears Chhattisgarh suicide accused
This all started with a case from Chhattisgarh, where a man was accused after someone died by suicide.
The court found there wasn't enough proof he instigated anything and dropped the charges against him, even overturning a previous high court ruling.
While this verdict only applies to him, it could set the tone for how similar cases are handled in the future, especially when it comes to linking affairs with serious criminal charges.