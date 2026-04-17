Supreme Court rules extramarital affair alone not abetment to suicide

Supreme Court clears Chhattisgarh suicide accused

This all started with a case from Chhattisgarh, where a man was accused after someone died by suicide.

The court found there wasn't enough proof he instigated anything and dropped the charges against him, even overturning a previous high court ruling.

While this verdict only applies to him, it could set the tone for how similar cases are handled in the future, especially when it comes to linking affairs with serious criminal charges.