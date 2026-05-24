Supreme Court allows Section 124A sedition trials to resume
India
The Supreme Court has just allowed sedition trials under Section 124A to start up again for those who actually want their cases heard.
This law, which dates back to colonial times, was put on hold in 2022 because of worries about free speech and its old-school vibe.
Now, the court says people can move forward with their cases if they choose.
Judges face uncertainty over Section 124A
Even though some trials are resuming, the bigger debate isn't over. The main question, whether Section 124A is even constitutional, is still being argued in court.
This makes things tricky for judges handling cases where not everyone agrees on moving forward, and lower courts have to figure out how to deal with these mixed situations until there's a final decision.