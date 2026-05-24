Supreme Court allows Section 124A sedition trials to resume India May 24, 2026

The Supreme Court has just allowed sedition trials under Section 124A to start up again for those who actually want their cases heard.

This law, which dates back to colonial times, was put on hold in 2022 because of worries about free speech and its old-school vibe.

Now, the court says people can move forward with their cases if they choose.