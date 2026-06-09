Supreme Court backs Telangana HC cancelation, restores mother's property India Jun 09, 2026

The Supreme Court just called out a man for leaving his 74-year-old widowed mom after she gifted him her property.

Not only did he force her out of their home, but he also withdrew ₹1.6 crore from their joint account without her consent.

The court backed the Telangana High Court's move to cancel the gift deed and give the property back to his mother.