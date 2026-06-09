Supreme Court backs Telangana HC cancelation, restores mother's property
India
The Supreme Court just called out a man for leaving his 74-year-old widowed mom after she gifted him her property.
Not only did he force her out of their home, but he also withdrew ₹1.6 crore from their joint account without her consent.
The court backed the Telangana High Court's move to cancel the gift deed and give the property back to his mother.
Courts condemn son, SC offers mediation
Both courts didn't hold back, calling the son's behavior "glaring," "gross," "unbecoming of a son."
They pointed out that he abandoned his responsibilities right after receiving the property.
The Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal but offered one last shot at mediation with his mom, sending a clear message: you can't neglect your parents after taking their property.