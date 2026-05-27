Supreme Court examines CBSE's Class 9 3rd language rule 2026-27
India
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at CBSE's new rule that asks Class nine students to study a third language, along with two native ones.
This change, which kicks in from the 2026-27 school year, is facing pushback in court after a petition challenged how it's being rolled out.
Court seeks CBSE language rollout update
Some are worried about how quickly this policy is being introduced: textbooks for the extra language aren't ready yet, and there are questions about whether students should have more say in which languages they learn.
The court has asked for a detailed update on how prepared schools actually are and will hear more from everyone involved when it meets again in July.