Assam, Punjab, and Tripura cancel boards; Supreme Court hearing tomorrow

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 06:20 pm

The Supreme Court directed Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to take instructions on board examinations by Tuesday.

Assam, Punjab, and Tripura informed the Supreme Court on Monday that they have decided to cancel physical board examinations for students of Class XII in light of the COVID-19 situation. The apex court directed the governments of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to also take instructions on this aspect by Tuesday. The matter will be taken up for hearing at 2 pm Tuesday.

Details

SC was hearing plea on cancelling physical exams

A vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari adjourned further hearing on pleas regarding state board exams to 2 pm on Tuesday. The bench asked state governments to submit affidavits listing the decisions taken by them. The bench was hearing a plea filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava seeking the cancellation of physical examinations. Several students have intervened in the petition.

Information

Kerala hasn't cancelled Class XI board exams

Last week, the bench had noted that six states have already conducted examinations, 18 states have cancelled them, while four states (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, and Tripura) have not cancelled the exams. Kerala has not cancelled the state board exams for Class XI.

CBSE/CISCE

Other petitions challenging CBSE, CISCE assessment policies

The bench was also informed about writ petitions challenging decisions taken by the CBSE and CISCE boards regarding their assessment policies for Class XII students. These petitions will also be heard on Tuesday. The bench said it would examine the merits of the assessment schemes. The CISCE will grade students on the basis of their performance over the past six years.

Information

What is CBSE's assessment policy?

The results of CBSE Class XII students will be decided on the basis of performance in Class X (30% weightage), Class XI (30%), and Class XII (40%). The Uttar Pradesh Parents Association, Lucknow, reportedly opposed policies linking past years' performance of former students.

Compartment

Private, compartment students also opposed offline exams

Private and compartment students also objected to CBSE's decision to conduct offline examinations. Appearing for compartment students, advocate Abhishek Choudhary, argued that the CBSE plans to conduct board exams for compartment students in August while many competitive exams are scheduled for July, Bar and Bench reported. Counseling for competitive exams should be deferred until the board exam results are declared, Choudhary said.