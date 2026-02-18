Supreme Court hears Places of Worship Act challenge

What's the debate

Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay says the law oversteps its bounds since "pilgrimage" and "public order" are state matters. He also thinks locking things to a 1947 date isn't fair to communities wanting to reclaim their sites.

On the flip side, supporters say this Act protects India's secular values and helps avoid repeating old conflicts—pointing to lessons from the Ayodhya case.

For now, the Court's December 12, 2024 order barred registration of further suits seeking surveys in district courts and stayed all effective orders in pending suits until the constitutional question is resolved, but the Court on February 18 declined to stay at least one tagged High Court proceeding (Bhojshala-Kamal Maula) and permitted an interim arrangement for worship there.