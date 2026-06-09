Supreme Court orders CBSE declare Class 12 improvement results Friday

CBSE pledges fixes after 3.8L requests

CBSE closed its re-evaluation window on June 7 after receiving requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books.

But many students reported problems like blurry scans and missing pages in their uploaded answer sheets.

CBSE says it is working to fix these issues and promised any mark changes will show up in updated scorecards, so keep an eye on the official website for updates.