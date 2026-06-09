Supreme Court orders CBSE declare Class 12 improvement results Friday
India
The Supreme Court has told CBSE to announce the Class 12 Improvement Examination results by this Friday, after delays left over 160,000 students waiting.
The court made it clear that things need to move fast, saying, "If needed, then burn the midnight oil, but do it by Friday."
CBSE pledges fixes after 3.8L requests
CBSE closed its re-evaluation window on June 7 after receiving requests pertaining to over 3.8 lakh answer books.
But many students reported problems like blurry scans and missing pages in their uploaded answer sheets.
CBSE says it is working to fix these issues and promised any mark changes will show up in updated scorecards, so keep an eye on the official website for updates.