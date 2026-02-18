Supreme Court pauses Mamata-ED standoff, takes on Article 32 debate
The Supreme Court just hit pause on a tense standoff between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the West Bengal government.
The drama started when state officials were accused of interfering with ED raids at I-PAC and co-founder Pratik Jain's place.
West Bengal says the ED is being misused, while the ED claims their officers are facing threats.
The case also brings up big questions about whether Article 32—usually for citizens' rights—applies to agencies like the ED.
Major constitutional issue
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called this a major constitutional issue, since Article 32 is typically meant for protecting individual rights.
The Supreme Court has already sent notices to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others, and has put a hold on police cases against ED officers for now.
All eyes are on March 18, when these legal debates will get another round in court.