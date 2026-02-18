Supreme Court pauses Mamata-ED standoff, takes on Article 32 debate India Feb 18, 2026

The Supreme Court just hit pause on a tense standoff between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the West Bengal government.

The drama started when state officials were accused of interfering with ED raids at I-PAC and co-founder Pratik Jain's place.

West Bengal says the ED is being misused, while the ED claims their officers are facing threats.

The case also brings up big questions about whether Article 32—usually for citizens' rights—applies to agencies like the ED.