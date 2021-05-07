Central Vista: SC asks Delhi HC to consider early hearing

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday refused to hear a petition on stopping construction work on the Central Vista project at Rajpath in Delhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court, however, permitted the petitioners to make a request to the Delhi High Court (HC) for an early listing of the case.

The SC bench comprised Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari.

COVID-19 crisis

Delhi HC has adjourned matter to May 17

Petitioners Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi had earlier approached the Delhi HC in this regard. However, the High Court had adjourned the matter to May 17.

Advocate Siddharth Luthra—the petitioners' counsel—said the two approached the apex court as the HC had not issued a notice in its order and the adjournment was long in view of the national capital's COVID-19 crisis, LiveLaw reported.

Pendency

SC asks petitioners to approach HC on Monday

The SC observed Friday that it was "not inclined to enter into the merits of the case" since the matter was pending in the HC.

The court asked Luthra to approach the HC on Monday and seek an urgent hearing in the matter.

"We hope and trust that the High Court shall consider the request of early hearing and pass an order," it said.

Information

What is the Central Vista project?

The Narendra Modi government's investment in the Central Vista project - with an estimated cost of Rs 13,450 crore - involves the construction of a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, and refurbishing a three-kilometer-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Petition

'How can construction be an essential activity?'

The petitioners asked how construction could be deemed an essential activity amid a humanitarian crisis.

"If the Vista project is deferred by four to six weeks, nothing will happen," the petitioners' counsel stated.

Adding that even the Indian Premier League was suspended, he said the HC had deferred the matter to May 17, when the second COVID-19 wave is expected to peak.

Petition

Central Vista project could become COVID-19 super-spreader: Petition

The petition argues that the project has the potential of a COVID-19 "super-spreader" and is in violation of the orders passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

It says there is no rational basis to differentiate between construction work for the project and other construction work.

If the work is stopped, the plea seeks directions to ensure that all workers are paid.

Information

Work permitted on construction site despite lockdown in Delhi

Even as Delhi has been in lockdown for nearly three weeks, NDTV reported that construction work near India Gate is permitted and some workers have been living on the site. Many workers were also found to be traveling from other parts of the city.

Opposition

Solicitor General questions petitioners' credentials

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the credentials of the petitioners and said that filing a special leave petition (SLP) against an adjournment "raises serious questions."

"...It sets a wrong precedent if adjournments are subject to SLPs... There appears to be some interest operating...," he said.

However, the bench said it would not look into the merits of the petitioners.

Information

Earlier this year, SC had permitted the redevelopment project

In a 2:1 verdict on January 5, the SC had allowed the redevelopment of New Delhi's Central Vista area and upheld the Centre's exercise of power as "just and valid." It rejected a batch of petitions that alleged violation of environmental norms.

Clearance

Environment Ministry cleared project this week

The ambitious project received overall clearance from the Union Environment Ministry's expert appraisal committee (EAC) on May 3.

The EAC report, which was made public on Monday, also specified the deadlines for the completion of each of the buildings that are part of the Central Vista project.

The PM's residence is slated to be completed by December 2022, the report mentioned.

Twitter Post

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader takes jab at construction

Opposition

Congress criticizes project; Rahul Gandhi calls it "criminal wastage'

The Opposition Congress party has criticized the Centre for moving forth with the Central Vista project amid the pandemic and an economic slowdown.

Referring to the Central Vista project as a "colossal waste of public money," the party has criticized the decision to bring the project under the ambit of essential services.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted Friday that the project was "criminal wastage."

Twitter Post

Union Minister accuses Congress of indulging in 'cheap politics'