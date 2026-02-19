Supreme Court to hear CAA petitions in May

CAA's implications and challenges

The CAA has sparked intense debate since it was passed in 2019, as it provides a fast-track pathway and makes non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived before the end of 2014 eligible to apply for Indian citizenship.

Petitioners say the law is unfair because it leaves out groups like Sri Lankan Tamils and violates India's promise of equality for all religions.

There are also special worries in Assam, where locals feel the law clashes with old agreements meant to protect their identity.

With the Supreme Court finally taking up these challenges together, this hearing could shape how citizenship—and fairness—are defined in India going forward.