Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon in Future-Reliance case

Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 11:14 am
Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon in Future-Reliance case

The Supreme Court of India will pronounce verdict in the high-profile case involving the e-commerce giant Amazon and Reliance Industries over a business merger. The top court had last week reserved its order in this case. Earlier, a Singapore tribunal had restrained Future Group from going ahead with its merger with Reliance. Here are more details on this.

What is the case all about?

Amazon has challenged Future Group's merger with Reliance, saying it violated contracts by agreeing to sell retail assets to the Mukesh Ambani-led company. The last year's deal was worth more than Rs. 27,000 crore. Amazon argues Future could not sell assets to Reliance and some other companies as per their deal. Future, however, denies any wrongdoing.

