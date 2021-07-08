Amazon's first digital center in India launched in Surat

Amazon's first digital center in India launched to provide guidance to MSME units about various aspects of online trade

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday virtually inaugurated a "Digital Kendra" of the e-commerce giant Amazon in Surat. The company in a release said it is Amazon's first such center in India and has been launched to provide guidance to MSME units about various aspects related to online trade such as shipping, logistics, digital marketing, taxation, and third party services. Here's more.

Information

Around 41,000 MSMEs in Surat will benefit from Center: Rupani

In his virtual address, Rupani thanked Amazon for choosing Surat for starting their first "Digital Kendra" in the country. Rupani expressed confidence that the center would prove beneficial for around 41,000 MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) operating in Surat city.

Details

Surat will get a global platform through this center: Rupani

Rupani said small and medium units engaged in textiles, diamond, and embroidery business in Surat would now get a global platform with the help of this center. Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected business activities in Gujarat, Rupani said it is in the genes of Gujaratis to bounce back, and such centers would help them in reaching out to the world market.

Employment Opportunities

Amazon helped in creating 10 lakh employment opportunities in India

Rupani also exuded confidence that the digital center would open new avenues of opportunities for locally made handicrafts and other traditional products made by tribals. On the occasion, Amazon India's Country Head Amit Agarwal informed the audience that the company has already digitized 25 lakh MSME units and helped in creating around 10 lakh employment opportunities in India till now.

Information

Amazon would invest $1 billion in India

"The 'Digital Kendra' at Surat is one more step by the company to fulfill its commitment to digitize 10 million (one crore) MSME units of the country, for which the company would invest $1 billion," Agarwal said.