Surat demolitions leave over 100 homes destroyed overnight, SMC probes
India
In Surat's Nasirnagar area, more than 100 homes were torn down without any warning, leaving residents homeless overnight.
People say they had zero notice and lost their belongings with nowhere to go.
The local civic body, SMC, denies having sanctioned the demolition and has started an inquiry to figure out how this happened.
Residents sheltering among rubble seek relief
Many are now stuck in makeshift shelters or living among the rubble. Activists and opposition leaders are asking for immediate relief and a proper investigation.
As one of the affected residents put it, "We were not informed about this. Our homes are gone, and we have nowhere to go," said one of the affected residents.
Tensions remain high as everyone waits for answers and support.