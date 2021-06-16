Tourists delighted as Taj Mahal reopens after two months

All centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums opened to tourists from Wednesday

A 40-year-old woman from Brazil was one of the early tourists to step inside the Taj Mahal premises as the monument reopened on Wednesday after being closed for around two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Melissa Dalla Rosa said that it was a special moment for her to see the Taj Mahal during sunrise and being totally alone at the wonderful place.

Reopening

Nearby shops opened, tourist guides sported a smile

On the first day of the reopening of the Taj Mahal, everyone seemed enthusiastic. Nearby shopkeepers were busy arranging items and cleaning their shops while tourist guides were also spotted at the Shilpgram parking with a smile on their faces. Masks were mandatory for everyone and a staff member was available to assist tourists book tickets.

Tourism

Only 650 people will be allowed at a time

The Archaeological Survey of India had announced the reopening of all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums from Wednesday. However, the Agra administration capped the number of visitors at the Taj Mahal to 650 people at a time. Tourists at the Taj Mahal were asked to follow COVID-19 protocols and were thermally screened and sanitized before entering the premises.

Tourists' account

Absence of huge crowds made the experience pleasant

Mamta Tomar, who traveled from Ghaziabad along with her family members, said they had been waiting for a long time to visit the monument. "I and my family members clicked photos from the central tank and captured every moment on our mobile phone," she shared. An Indian couple from Lucknow shared that it was a pleasant experience as there were few tourists.