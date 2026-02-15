Tamil Nadu: 5 people, including 2 children, die in accident
India
A heartbreaking accident in Vaippar-I village, Tamil Nadu, took the lives of five people on Sunday—including two children aged just three and five.
Police say a two-wheeler collided with a tourist vehicle, and sadly, everyone on the bike died instantly.
CM Stalin announces ₹3 lakh compensation
Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sorrow and said he was shocked to learn that all five victims died on the spot and offered his condolences to the families.
He's announced ₹3 lakh in compensation for each family affected.