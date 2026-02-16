Tamil Nadu: 6 injured in clash between fishermen
A fight broke out between the fishing communities of Pudupattinam and Uyyalikuppam near Kalpakkam, injuring more than six people, including several fishermen, and some police officers.
The clashes on February 15-16 saw stone-pelting that damaged homes and vehicles, with the injured admitted to hospital.
Know about the dispute
This all started because of a two-year-old land dispute between the villages, which flared up during Pudupattinam's Mayana Kollai temple festival.
When Uyyalikuppam fishermen blocked a traditional procession, things quickly escalated into protests and violence.
Security increased in area
Despite police attempts to mediate, no agreement has been reached.
Security has been increased around the area—with Armed Reserve, special police forces and CISF personnel deployed—and Pudupattinam fishermen are blocking roads demanding arrests of those involved in the attacks.