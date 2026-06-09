Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay launches Singappen Special Force
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is rolling out the new Singappen Special Force at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore this evening.
This dedicated police unit is all about making public spaces safer for women and children across the state, with top police officials joining the launch.
Force to boost patrols and surveillance
The Singappen Special Force will be on duty, focusing on more patrols and better surveillance in areas where safety is a concern.
They'll work closely with local police to prevent harassment, and the bigger goal: build trust and spark a community movement for safer streets for women and children.