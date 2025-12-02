Next Article
Tamil Nadu drops nearly 60 lakh voters from its list
India
Tamil Nadu just removed close to 59 lakh names from its voter rolls as part of a major clean-up before the 2026 Assembly elections.
The Election Commission did a door-to-door check and found that about 9% of forms couldn't be collected across all constituencies.
Why so many names got cut
Most removals happened because people had moved away, passed away, or their details didn't match up—plus some duplicate entries.
Cities like Chennai saw bigger cuts due to people shifting homes more often.
If you think your name was wrongly dropped, don't worry—you'll get a chance to appeal and get back on the list.