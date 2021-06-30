Tamil Nadu best in handling COVID-19 second wave: Public survey

As the government continued to roll back COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in February-March this year, ignoring calls by experts, India was hit by a devastating second wave of the viral outbreak. Through April and May, India had rapidly added 1.6 crore infections and 1.68 lakh deaths. However, the second wave impacted different states differently and a public survey reveals which regions handled the outbreak best.

59% of people feel Tamil Nadu's response was effective

A LocalCircles survey showed that 59% of people in Tamil Nadu rated the state's COVID-19 response as effective. Among the 3,120 respondents, 32% felt the COVID-19 response was "very effective," 27% found it "effective," another 27% said it was "somewhat effective," 11% found it "ineffective," while 3% did not have an opinion. None of the respondents rated the COVID-19 response as a "total failure."

In Andhra Pradesh, 54% found COVID-19 response effective

In Andhra Pradesh, 27% of the total 869 respondents said they found the government's COVID-19 response "very effective," 27% found it "effective," and another 27% said it was "somewhat effective." Further, 19% of respondents found it "ineffective." Separately, 51% and 47% of respondents in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively said the state governments effectively handled the virus.

Only 17% called Bengal's COVID-19 response effective

West Bengal was the worst-rated state as per the survey. Only 17% of the 1,733 respondents found Bengal's COVID-19 response to be "effective," 41% said it was "somewhat effective," 25% said it was "ineffective," and 17% said it was a "total failure."

Delhi, Bihar residents found COVID-19 response 20% effective

Among Delhi's 5,882 respondents, 8% found the COVID-19 response "very effective," 12% found it "effective," 21% found it "somewhat effective," 31% found it to be a "total failure," while 7% did not have an opinion. In Bihar, 20% of 1,625 respondents each said they found the COVID-19 response "effective" and "ineffective," while 60% called it a "total failure."

India reported nearly 46K new cases today

Till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,03,62,848 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,98,454. So far, 2,94,27,330 patients have recovered, while 5,37,064 cases involve active infections. Over a single day, India recorded 45,951 new infections, 60,729 more discharges, and 817 fresh fatalities. Only over 4% of India's population is fully vaccinated while 20% has received at least one dose.