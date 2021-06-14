TN: Political commentator Kishore Swamy arrested for defaming Stalin, others

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 06:12 pm

Swamy was arrested for his defamatory posts against MK Stalin, CN Annadurai, and M Karunanidhi.

The Chennai Police on Monday arrested political commentator Kishore K Swamy for allegedly sharing defamatory posts about the recently-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. All three are from the DMK. Swamy, who is a supporter of the AIADMK and the BJP, has previously been arrested twice for harassing women journalists on social media.

Arrest

Swamy arrested on DMK IT wing coordinator's complaint

Swamy was arrested by Shankar Nagar police on the basis of a complaint filed by the coordinator of DMK IT wing, Kancheepuram district. As per the complaint, filed on June 10, Swamy was allegedly circulating abusive and defamatory comments against Stalin, Annnadurai, and Karunanidhi. He was remanded to judicial custody till June 28 by a magistrate. He is currently lodged in the Chengalpattu Sub-Jail.

Charges

Swamy charged with promoting riot, causing alarm, circulating rumors

According to The News Minute, Swamy has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), Section (1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public), and Section (1)(c) (making, publishing, or circulating any statement or report containing rumor or alarming news which might foment racial, religious, caste, or other community-based enmity or hatred).

Information

Swamy criticized government for allowing prayers by women priests

A recent post by Swamy had criticized the Tamil Nadu government for allowing women archakars (priests) to perform prayers in temples. Several women had submitted petitions to perform prayers at temples, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu said Saturday.

History

Swamy was previously arrested in 2019, 2020

Swamy was arrested in October 2019 after the Tamil Nadu Women Journalists Forum accused him of targeting women journalists on Twitter, posting obscenities, and instigating certain religious groups against them. He was released the same day. He was later arrested in July 2020 and was again released the same day. The forum had said it was "extremely shameful" that the establishment would protect him.

Quote

'Swamy carries out vicious campaigns, targeting personal lives'

In a letter to then-CM E Palaniswami, the forum wrote, "His posts go beyond the realm of criticizing (the journalists') work. He carries out vicious campaigns targeting their personal lives, attempting to defame and humiliate them, with unfounded allegations." "Despite this, the Chennai police has allowed this man to not only escape the law but also continue with his methods of character assassination online."