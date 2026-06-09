Tamil Nadu records 302,373 engineering applicants highest ever, DTE announces India Jun 09, 2026

Engineering is clearly still a hot pick in Tamil Nadu: over 300,000 students (302,373 to be exact) have signed up for the state's engineering admissions this year.

That's the highest number ever, announced just today by the Directorate of Technical Education.

The application window ran from May 6 to June 5.