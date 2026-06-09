Tamil Nadu records 302,373 engineering applicants highest ever, DTE announces
India
Engineering is clearly still a hot pick in Tamil Nadu: over 300,000 students (302,373 to be exact) have signed up for the state's engineering admissions this year.
That's the highest number ever, announced just today by the Directorate of Technical Education.
The application window ran from May 6 to June 5.
TNEA rank list out June 29
This year's enrollment beats last year's record and shows a steady rise since 2024.
Notably, over 50,000 government school students applied under the special reservation quota (7.5%).
The TNEA rank list drops on June 29, but counseling dates are still TBA from AICTE.
Meanwhile, arts and science colleges are also seeing big interest: online counseling for those courses is open until June 18.