Tamil Nadu's debt hits ₹10.71 lakh crore: State in numbers
Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister dropped the 2026-27 interim budget this week—no new schemes (it's election time), but the state's debt has hit a whopping ₹10.71 lakh crore.
The minister also called out the central government for holding back funds, making things even tighter.
Meanwhile, actor Vishal didn't get any relief from the court in his ongoing loan dispute with Lyca Productions.
Other important developments from the day
Alongside the main budget, an interim agriculture budget was tabled too.
The Madras High Court asked tax officials to look into a petition against MP K. Navas Kani for alleged income suppression.
As for Vishal, the Madras High Court refused to extend the time granted to him for depositing ₹10 crore in the court as a condition to stay a single judge's order directing him to pay ₹57 crore—a mess that started with a 2016 loan and keeps following him around.