Woman wanted estranged lover back, loses lakhs to tantrik instead

The victim had contacted the accused after seeing his posters in the coaches of suburban trains

A self-proclaimed 33-year-old Tantrik was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a 26-year-old woman of Rs. 4.57 lakh under the pretext of performing some "black magic" to make her estranged lover marry her, police said on Monday. The victim had contacted the accused Baba Karim Khan Bengali, after seeing his posters in the coaches of suburban trains, an officer said.

Details

The woman was depressed due to her break-up: Officer

The accused was later identified as Wasim Khan alias Baba Kabir Khan Bangali. The woman was depressed due to a break-up with her lover who refused to marry her, he said. "The accused, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, told the woman over the phone that he'll perform some black magic that'll make her lover come back and marry her," the officer said.

Result

She paid money for rituals, but didn't get desired result

He also promised that he will spoil new marriage proposals the man will be getting and demanded Rs. 4.57 lakh for performing rituals at the Meerut dargah, the officer said. The woman claimed she had paid the amount demanded by the Tantrik in installments but didn't get any desired result, the officer said.

Case

Later, tantrik threatened to use black magic on her

"When she demanded her money back and threatened to approach the police, the accused told her that he'd use black magic that'll kill her in a road accident," the officer said. A case was registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Other incident

In another incident, 'godman' was arrested for stealing jewelry

The accused was arrested from the Govind Nagar area at Mira Road in Thane district on Sunday. In another case of superstition, a 35-year-old man was arrested from Ambernath in Thane district for allegedly taking away gold jewelry of a woman from suburban Kurla under the pretext of "purifying" it, an official said.

Crime

He duped the woman claiming her family's health will improve

The accused claimed that he was a godman and told the woman that a member of her family always falls sick and she was facing problems in life. "He then asked the woman to bring her jewellery so that he can purify it and ran away," the official said. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV cameras, he added.