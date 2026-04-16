TCS Nashik scandal: Nida Khan telecaller, harassment and conversion alleged India Apr 16, 2026

The TCS Nashik scandal just got a twist: Nida Khan, once thought to be the HR head at the center of it all, is actually a telecaller.

The controversy involves serious allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the company's Nashik BPO unit.

So far, eight people (seven men and one woman) have been arrested.