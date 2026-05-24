Telangana ACB arrests Marri Vamsi Mohan over 100cr assets
Big news from Telangana: the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) just arrested Marri Vamsi Mohan, a special grade deputy collector, for allegedly stashing away assets way beyond his income.
After raiding his home and 12 other spots, officials uncovered over ₹100 crore worth of properties and valuables.
Mohan's now in judicial custody for 14 days.
ACB raids uncover 19 plots, valuables
During their sweep, ACB teams found 19 plots, two apartments, an independent house, a farmhouse, cash and bank deposits exceeding ₹22 lakh, gold jewelry, and two luxury cars, all linked to Mohan or his close circle.
Investigators also flagged a suspicious purchase of eight acres in Rangareddy district.
While the official value is around ₹6.22 crore, an official familiar with the development said the real market value is much higher.
Authorities believe these were all picked up through corrupt practices and are digging deeper under anti-corruption laws.