Telangana ACB arrests Marri Vamsi Mohan over 100cr assets

ACB raids uncover 19 plots, valuables

During their sweep, ACB teams found 19 plots, two apartments, an independent house, a farmhouse, cash and bank deposits exceeding ₹22 lakh, gold jewelry, and two luxury cars, all linked to Mohan or his close circle.

Investigators also flagged a suspicious purchase of eight acres in Rangareddy district.

While the official value is around ₹6.22 crore, an official familiar with the development said the real market value is much higher.

Authorities believe these were all picked up through corrupt practices and are digging deeper under anti-corruption laws.