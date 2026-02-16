Telangana is working to become a medical tourism hub
India
Telangana is working to become one of the five regional medical tourism hubs announced in this year's Union Budget.
At TALHealthFest in Hyderabad, Minister D Sridhar Babu shared that talks with the Centre are ongoing, and pointed out how the state's strong hospitals already attract patients from abroad.
Future city project and TALHospitals initiative
A new health city is in the works under Telangana's Future City project, aiming to bring hospitals and research centers together for a global healthcare vibe.
Plus, initiatives like TALHospitals—connecting underserved patients with free treatment—show how technology and community efforts are expanding access to healthcare where it was needed most.