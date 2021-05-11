Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from tomorrow; what's allowed

May 11, 2021

The Telangana government has announced a 10-day lockdown across the state starting May 12 (Wednesday). The decision was taken after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, where a call for global tenders for the purchase of vaccines was also made. Just recently, the CM had opposed a lockdown, fearing the economic fallout. Here are the guidelines for the lockdown.

Restrictions

Cinema halls, gyms shut; liquor stores open for 4 hours

During the 10-day lockdown, cinema halls, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, and sports stadiums will remain closed. Wedding gatherings and funerals/last rites can have up to 40 and 20 attendees, respectively. All liquor shops will remain open from 6 am-10 am. Ration shops will only be open from 6 am-10 am. Metro and state RTC buses can ply from 6 am-10 am.

Exemptions

Government offices can operate with 33% staff

Print and electronic media persons will be exempted from the restrictions. Pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturing companies, medical distributors, medical shops, all types of medical services, government and private clinics, their employees will also be exempted. Government offices are allowed to operate with 33% staff. Transportation on national highways will be allowed. Fuelling pumps will be constantly open on national highways.

Exemptions

Drinking water supply, sanitation management to continue

Drinking water supply and sanitation management in rural and urban areas will continue. Power generation and distribution systems will also operate. Cold storage/warehousing activities will be exempted. The procurement of grain will continue. Agricultural production, allied sectors, agricultural machinery work, management of rice mills, agriculture-related transport, sending of grains to FCI, fertilizer and seed shops, seed manufacturing factories, etc., will also be exempted.

Outbreak

4.8K new cases in Telangana today; 32 more deaths

Telangana reported 4,801 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking a daily test positivity of 6.3%. The cumulative number of infections has risen to 5,06,988, out of which, only 60,136 cases involve active infections. 7,430 more people were cured, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,44,049. 32 more deaths in the state pushed the death toll to 2,803.