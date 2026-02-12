Telangana man demands ₹6L, gold from pregnant wife India Feb 12, 2026

A 30-year-old man, Mahendra, allegedly left his pregnant wife Anita after demanding ₹6 lakh and three tolas of gold as dowry.

The two met at Secunderabad Railway Station in 2022 and married in November 2025, but things took a turn when Anita became pregnant and Mahendra made his demand.

When her family refused, he walked out on her without warning on February 6, 2026.