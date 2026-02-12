Telangana man demands ₹6L, gold from pregnant wife
India
A 30-year-old man, Mahendra, allegedly left his pregnant wife Anita after demanding ₹6 lakh and three tolas of gold as dowry.
The two met at Secunderabad Railway Station in 2022 and married in November 2025, but things took a turn when Anita became pregnant and Mahendra made his demand.
When her family refused, he walked out on her without warning on February 6, 2026.
Anita files complaint, special teams formed to trace Mahendra
Anita approached the Medipalli police and filed a complaint after searching for Mahendra herself with no luck.
Medipalli police have formed special teams to trace the accused.
The case has sparked local support for Anita and renewed calls from residents and women's groups to enforce anti-dowry laws more strictly.