Telangana: Muslim vendor forced to eat his own bun India Feb 16, 2026

At the Medaram Jatara festival in Telangana, a group of YouTubers harassed Shaik Shaiksha Vali, a Muslim khova bun vendor.

They grilled him about his name and background, accused him of "food jihad," and forced him to eat his own buns on camera to prove their safety—all because he sold them for ₹10.

The incident was filmed and quickly went viral online.