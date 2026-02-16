Telangana: Muslim vendor forced to eat his own bun
India
At the Medaram Jatara festival in Telangana, a group of YouTubers harassed Shaik Shaiksha Vali, a Muslim khova bun vendor.
They grilled him about his name and background, accused him of "food jihad," and forced him to eat his own buns on camera to prove their safety—all because he sold them for ₹10.
The incident was filmed and quickly went viral online.
Vali clarified he was just a worker and did not prepare the buns himself.
Locals showed support, saying they've enjoyed his buns for years without issue.
Political leaders condemned the harassment; some called for legal action against the YouTubers and offered financial help to Vali.