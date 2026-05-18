Telangana to roll out IKJBP universal life plan ₹5L cover
India
Telangana is about to roll out a universal life insurance plan called Indiramma Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Padhakam (IKJBP), offering ₹5 lakh coverage for every household.
The final blueprint will be discussed this Wednesday, aiming to make sure families across the state have a financial safety net.
Bhatti, Reddy to ensure households covered
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will lead the key meeting with senior officials and stakeholders.
Their main goal: smooth rollout and making sure no household misses out on this new life insurance support.