Telangana to roll out IKJBP universal life plan ₹5L cover India May 18, 2026

Telangana is about to roll out a universal life insurance plan called Indiramma Kutumba Jeevitha Bima Padhakam (IKJBP), offering ₹5 lakh coverage for every household.

The final blueprint will be discussed this Wednesday, aiming to make sure families across the state have a financial safety net.