Ten-member Bangladeshi family stranded after BSF pushback near Jalpaiguri border
India
A 10-member Bangladeshi family got stuck in "no man's land" near the Jalpaiguri border for days after being pushed back by the BSF.
With their documents allegedly taken away and pre-monsoon showers making things worse, India stepped in to give them food and shelter, and later the Border Security Force (BSF) moved them to a holding center.
India seeks Bangladesh citizenship verification
Bangladesh's guards claimed BSF sent the family over illegally, but videos show they crossed on their own because of West Bengal's "detect and deport" policy.
Now Indian officials are asking Bangladesh to verify their citizenship so they can go home.
As one local put it: "when their own nation turned hostile, India ensured the family did not suffer any further."