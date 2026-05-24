Ten people from Saradahole drown near Bhatkal collecting mussel shells
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded on Sunday near Bhatkal, Karnataka, where 10 people from Saradahole in Shirali drowned in the Venkatapura River while collecting mussel shells.
Out of a group of 14, strong currents swept several away during their search for shells.
Rescue underway, some at Bhatkal hospital
Some people were shifted to the Government Hospital in Bhatkal for treatment.
Local police, authorities, and residents quickly launched a major rescue operation, which is still underway to find anyone missing.