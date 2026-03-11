Thane's hotel scene in crisis as gas cylinder shortage looms
Thane's hotel scene is facing a big challenge: over 800 hotels and restaurants might have to close soon because they're running out of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.
The shortage, blamed on ongoing West Asian conflicts, has left most places with just five or six days of gas left.
Suppliers say things could get even worse, said Raghunath Shetty of the Thane City Hotel Association.
Black market prices have shot up
With supplies running low, black market prices for cylinders have shot up by ₹400 each, according to association vice president Ratnakar Shetty.
Most hotels depend entirely on these cylinders to keep their kitchens running.
The association is urging the government and oil companies to step in quickly, not just to fix the supply chain but also to protect thousands of local jobs that are now at risk.