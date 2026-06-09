The IMD reports Delhi morning was 1.6°C warmer than usual
India
Delhi started Tuesday with a surprisingly warm morning: 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 degrees Celsius above the usual for this time of year, says the IMD.
Other spots in the city felt it too: Palam logged 28 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road hit 27.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge was at 28.3 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar saw 28 degrees Celsius.
Delhi set to reach 43°C today
The heat isn't stopping there: Delhi's set to reach a blazing 43 degrees Celsius today.
Strong winds might help a bit but could also make things feel even stickier.
On the bright side, air quality stayed in the moderate range at AQI 161 this morning, so while it's hot out there, at least the pollution isn't making things worse right now.