ThisDayThatYear: Gujarat sets world record with blood donation drive

Gujarat sets world record with blood donation drive

On September 16, 2025, Gujarat's government employees pulled off something huge—they organized 378 blood donation camps in a single day and collected over 56,000 units of blood.

This effort was part of the 'Namo ke naam raktdan' campaign and set a new world record just before Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday.

More than 1.27 lakh state workers signed up to help out.