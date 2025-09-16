#ThisDayThatYear: Gujarat sets world record with blood donation drive
On September 16, 2025, Gujarat's government employees pulled off something huge—they organized 378 blood donation camps in a single day and collected over 56,000 units of blood.
This effort was part of the 'Namo ke naam raktdan' campaign and set a new world record just before Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday.
More than 1.27 lakh state workers signed up to help out.
Drive part of BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwada' celebrations
Beyond the numbers, this drive means thousands of patients in Gujarat and nearby states will get much-needed blood.
Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi called it a first-of-its-kind gesture by government staff for a leader's birthday.
The event is also part of BJP's two-week 'Sewa Pakhwada' celebrations, which include activities like tree planting and art competitions to inspire young people about India's future.