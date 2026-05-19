Three church leaders killed, 6 Naga men missing in Manipur India May 19, 2026

Things have gotten tense in Manipur after three church leaders were killed on May 13.

The violence between the Kuki and Naga communities has escalated, leading to six Naga men, three of them related to a groom, being kidnapped while some were heading home from a wedding.

Even though 14 captives were released by each side on May 15, these six are still missing.