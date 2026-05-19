Three church leaders killed, 6 Naga men missing in Manipur
India
Things have gotten tense in Manipur after three church leaders were killed on May 13.
The violence between the Kuki and Naga communities has escalated, leading to six Naga men, three of them related to a groom, being kidnapped while some were heading home from a wedding.
Even though 14 captives were released by each side on May 15, these six are still missing.
Naga factions detain 14 Kuki men
Naga groups say the Kuki community is holding the missing men, but Kukis deny it.
In response, Naga factions have detained 14 Kuki men and won't let them go until their own people are found.
Security forces are searching for answers while local movement has pretty much stopped: people are scared to travel between villages as both sides keep blaming each other for the violence.