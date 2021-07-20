Home / News / India News / Three dead in building collapse after heavy rains in Gurugram
India

Three dead in building collapse after heavy rains in Gurugram

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 12:01 pm
Three dead in building collapse after heavy rains in Gurugram
A police official said the body of a man was retrieved from the underpass near Rajiv Chowk which was flooded with rainwater

Three people were killed in a building collapse and a body was retrieved from a flooded underpass in Haryana's Gurugram district, the police said on Monday. Several parts of the millennium city of high-rise buildings and glass towers came underwater with the images of people wading through waterlogged roads doing the rounds on social media.

In this article
Death

Man's body was retrieved from the underpass near Rajiv Chowk

The three-story building in Khawaspur collapsed amid heavy rains on Sunday night, following which the police pulled out one body from the debris. As the incessant downpour continued through the night, two more bodies were pulled on Monday morning. A police official said the body of a man was retrieved from the underpass near Rajiv Chowk which was flooded with rainwater.

Rescue

The youth is yet to be identified: Police

The official said rescuers were pressed into service after someone alerted the police. "The rescuers were pressed into service. They pulled out the youth, who was found dead. He is yet to be identified," he said. Not far away, in corporate Gurugram, people coming into work or leaving it to head to Delhi found themselves stuck in traffic snarls on the expressway and highways.

Waterlogging

Waterlogging was reported in multiple areas of Gurugram

Over the last 12 hours, the Gurugram Traffic Police has been sending alerts on Twitter to inform the public about areas to avoid due to waterlogging. According to its tweets, waterlogging has been reported in multiple areas, including Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Bilaspur Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Narsinghpur, MDI Chowk, Suncity Township in Sector 54, Iffco Chowk, Naharpur FOB, and Hero Honda Chowk.

Information

Gurugram received 185mm rain during the past 24 hours

The MeT Department said Gurugram received 185mm rain during the past 24 hours (ending 5:30 pm on Monday). Pictures of submerged vehicles outside upscale gated communities and people going through waist-deep water were doing the rounds on social media.

Safety

Ambience mall was closed after a water leakage incident

A portion of the roof of Gurugram's Ambience mall had also reportedly caved in, resulting in the mall remaining shut on Monday. Mall authorities, however, clarified that it was not a roof collapse, but a water leakage incident because of which the mall remained closed. "Mall management has decided to get the electrical circuitry checked thoroughly as a safety measure," a mall spokesperson said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lightning strikes jump by 34%; experts point to climate change

Latest News

South Africa beat Ireland in 1st T20I: Records broken

Sports

Change Sushant's cause of death on Wikipedia, demands actor's sister

Entertainment

US: Largest wildfire grows, forces evacuation of wildlife station

World

Ducati Multistrada V4 bike to be launched on July 22

Auto

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is now available in India

Technology

Latest India News

AIIMS doctor urges people to be careful for 1-2 years

India

'Attempt to malign our democracy': IT Minister on Pegasus controversy

India

Three feared drowned in Raigad; Mumbai under red alert

India

Gujarat: Over 200 people gather for religious event; FIR filed

India

Coronavirus: India reports 38K+ new cases; 60% in Kerala, Maharashtra

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Haryana News

Farmers protest in Haryana against sedition case amid high alert

India

Haryana: 100 farmers charged with sedition for attacking official's car

India

Maruti plant not shifting out of Haryana: CM Khattar

Politics

After Punjab, Haryana Congress faces turmoil over BS Hooda

Politics

Haryana: Private schools witness 42% decline in enrollments this year

India
Trending Topics