Three million Sputnik V doses reach Hyderabad from Russia

Astha Oriel
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 04:42 pm
The specially chartered freighter RU-9450 touched down at Hyderabad Airport at 3:43 am

A consignment, comprising as many as three million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A press release by the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) said that the vaccine consignment arrived from Russia on a specially chartered freighter RU-9450 which touched down at Hyderabad Airport at 03:43 hours. Here are more details.

Details

Single largest import shipment of COVID-19 vaccines handled in India

The release said, "While GHAC has already handled several import shipments of vaccines before this, today's shipment of 56.6 tonnes of vaccines is the single largest import shipment of COVID-19 vaccines handled in India to date. This shipment completed all processes and was dispatched in less than 90 minutes." The Sputnik V vaccine needs to be kept at a temperature of -20 degree Celsius.

GHAC

First consignment of the vaccine had arrived on May 1

The release said, "GHAC has been working closely with experts from the customer's supply chain team, the customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Air Cargo Terminal for smooth handling of the shipments." The first consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived on May 1.

Supply

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will sell 250 million vials in India

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use authorization to Sputnik V with certain conditions. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is in a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell Sputnik V doses to 125 million people (250 million vials) in India. Moreover, Bengaluru-based Stelis Biopharma will be making and supplying at least 200 million doses of Sputnik V.

States

Several states are trying to procure Sputnik V vaccine

Notably, Dr. Reddy's, which had earlier received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, recently soft-launched Sputnik V and tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine. Owing to the Central government's new vaccine policy, several states are trying to procure the Sputnik V vaccine. Reportedly, Delhi is expecting to receive Sputnik V's first consignment after June 20.

Information

Sputnik V's single dose is priced at Rs. 995

Dr. Reddy Laboratories has announced that one imported dose of the Sputnik V vaccine has been priced at Rs. 995.40—including Rs. 948 basic cost and a 5% GST, in India. The vaccine price is expected to reduce once local production of the vaccine commences.

